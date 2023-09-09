Israel Adesanya seeks to defend the middleweight division belt this Saturday, September 9 against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. The event goes down from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
After being defeated by Alex Pereira at UFC 281, the Nigerian fighter Adesanya managed to regain the title with a knockout over the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 287. It was the first victory in the history of ‘The Last Stylebender’ after losing two times in kickboxing.
The always dangerous Tai Tuivasa faces Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, while Felipe dos Santos fights Manel Kape in the flyweight division.
Here you will find all the available schedules and streaming services to watch UFC 293 in the world.
What time is UFC 293 in United States tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in U.S.
- Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
- Prelims: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT
- Main card: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in US
- Stream: ESPN+
- Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia
What time is UFC 293 in Canada tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Canada
- Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
- Prelims: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT
- Main card: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Canada
- Stream: TSN
What time is UFC 293 in UK tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in United Kingdom
- Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 11:30 p. m. BST
- Prelims: 1:00 a. m. BST
- Main card: 3:00 a. m. BST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK
- Stream: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)
What time is UFC 293 in Ireland tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Ireland
- Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 11:30 p. m. BST
- Prelims: 1:00 a. m. BST
- Main card: 3:00 a. m. BST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Ireland
- Stream: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)
What time is UFC 293 in Australia tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Australia
- Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 8:30 a. m. AEST
- Prelims: 10:00 a. m. AEST
- Main card: 12:00 p. m. AEST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Australia
- Stream: Kayo Sports
hat time is UFC 293 in New Zealand tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in New Zealand
- Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 8:30 a. m. AEST
- Prelims: 10:00 a. m. AEST
- Main card: 12:00 p. m. AEST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in New Zealand
- Stream: Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass
What time is UFC 293 in Puerto Rico tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Puerto Rico
- Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 7:30 p. m. AST
- Prelims: 9:00 p. m. AST
- Main card: 11:00 p. m. AST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Puerto Rico
- Stream: ESPN+
What time is UFC 293 in Dominican Republic tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Dominican Republic
- Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 7:30 p. m. AST
- Prelims: 9:00 p. m. AST
- Main card: 11:00 p. m. AST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Dominican Republic
- Stream: ESPN+
What time is UFC 293 in Spain tonight? Start time
- How to watch UFC 293 in Spain
- Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Early Prelims: 12:30 a. m. CEST
- Prelims: 2:00 a. m. CEST
- Main card: 4:00 a. m. CEST
- TV Channel: Not broadcast in Spain
- Stream: Eurosport Player (DAZN)
Main Card (Weight class)
|Fighter 1
|Fighter 2
|Division
|Israel Adesanya
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight Championship
|Tai Tuivasa
|Alexander Vokov
|Heavyweight
|Manel Kape
|Felipe dos Santos
|Flyweight
|Justin Tafa
|Austen Lane
|Heavyweight
|Tyson Pedro
|Anton Turkalj
|Light Heavy
Prelims (Weight class)
|Fighter 1
|Fighter 2
|Division
|Carlos Ulberg
|Jung Da-Un
|Light Heavyweight
|Jack Jenkins
|Chepe Mariscal
|Featherweight
|Jamie Mullarkey
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Landon Quinones
|Lightweight
Early Prelims
|Mike Mathetha
|Charlie Radtke
|Welterweight
|Shane Young
|Gabriel Miranda
|Featherweight
|Kevin Jousset
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight