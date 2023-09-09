Israel Adesanya seeks to defend the middleweight division belt this Saturday, September 9 against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. The event goes down from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

After being defeated by Alex Pereira at UFC 281, the Nigerian fighter Adesanya managed to regain the title with a knockout over the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 287. It was the first victory in the history of ‘The Last Stylebender’ after losing two times in kickboxing.

The always dangerous Tai Tuivasa faces Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, while Felipe dos Santos fights Manel Kape in the flyweight division.

Here you will find all the available schedules and streaming services to watch UFC 293 in the world .

What time is UFC 293 in United States tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in U.S.

Date : Saturday, September 9th, 2023

: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 Early Prelims : 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT

: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT Prelims : 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT

: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT Main card : 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT

: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT TV Channel : Not broadcast in US

: Not broadcast in US Stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Canada tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Canada

Date : Saturday, September 9th, 2023

: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 Early Prelims : 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT

: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT Prelims : 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT

: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT Main card : 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT

: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT TV Channel : Not broadcast in Canada

: Not broadcast in Canada Stream : TSN

: TSN Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in UK tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in United Kingdom

Date : Sunday, September 10th, 2023

: Sunday, September 10th, 2023 Early Prelims : 11:30 p. m. BST

: 11:30 p. m. BST Prelims : 1:00 a. m. BST

: 1:00 a. m. BST Main card : 3:00 a. m. BST

: 3:00 a. m. BST TV Channel : Not broadcast in UK

: Not broadcast in UK Stream : TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)

: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport) Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Ireland tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Ireland

Date : Sunday, September 10th, 2023

: Sunday, September 10th, 2023 Early Prelims : 11:30 p. m. BST

: 11:30 p. m. BST Prelims : 1:00 a. m. BST

: 1:00 a. m. BST Main card : 3:00 a. m. BST

: 3:00 a. m. BST TV Channel : Not broadcast in Ireland

: Not broadcast in Ireland Stream : TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)

: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport) Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Australia tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Australia

Date : Sunday, September 10th, 2023

: Sunday, September 10th, 2023 Early Prelims : 8:30 a. m. AEST

: 8:30 a. m. AEST Prelims : 10:00 a. m. AEST

: 10:00 a. m. AEST Main card : 12:00 p. m. AEST

: 12:00 p. m. AEST TV Channel : Not broadcast in Australia

: Not broadcast in Australia Stream : Kayo Sports

: Kayo Sports Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

hat time is UFC 293 in New Zealand tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in New Zealand

Date : Sunday, September 10th, 2023

: Sunday, September 10th, 2023 Early Prelims : 8:30 a. m. AEST

: 8:30 a. m. AEST Prelims : 10:00 a. m. AEST

: 10:00 a. m. AEST Main card : 12:00 p. m. AEST

: 12:00 p. m. AEST TV Channel : Not broadcast in New Zealand

: Not broadcast in New Zealand Stream : Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass

: Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Puerto Rico tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Puerto Rico

Date : Saturday, September 9th, 2023

: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 Early Prelims : 7:30 p. m. AST

: 7:30 p. m. AST Prelims : 9:00 p. m. AST

: 9:00 p. m. AST Main card : 11:00 p. m. AST

: 11:00 p. m. AST TV Channel : Not broadcast in Puerto Rico

: Not broadcast in Puerto Rico Stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Dominican Republic tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Dominican Republic

Date : Saturday, September 9th, 2023

: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 Early Prelims : 7:30 p. m. AST

: 7:30 p. m. AST Prelims : 9:00 p. m. AST

: 9:00 p. m. AST Main card : 11:00 p. m. AST

: 11:00 p. m. AST TV Channel : Not broadcast in Dominican Republic

: Not broadcast in Dominican Republic Stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Spain tonight? Start time

How to watch UFC 293 in Spain

Date : Sunday, September 10th, 2023

: Sunday, September 10th, 2023 Early Prelims : 12:30 a. m. CEST

: 12:30 a. m. CEST Prelims : 2:00 a. m. CEST

: 2:00 a. m. CEST Main card : 4:00 a. m. CEST

: 4:00 a. m. CEST TV Channel : Not broadcast in Spain

: Not broadcast in Spain Stream : Eurosport Player (DAZN)

: Eurosport Player (DAZN) Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

Main Card (Weight class)

Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Division Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland Middleweight Championship Tai Tuivasa Alexander Vokov Heavyweight Manel Kape Felipe dos Santos Flyweight Justin Tafa Austen Lane Heavyweight Tyson Pedro Anton Turkalj Light Heavy

Prelims (Weight class)

Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Division Carlos Ulberg Jung Da-Un Light Heavyweight Jack Jenkins Chepe Mariscal Featherweight Jamie Mullarkey John Makdessi Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast Landon Quinones Lightweight

Early Prelims

Mike Mathetha Charlie Radtke Welterweight Shane Young Gabriel Miranda Featherweight Kevin Jousset Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight