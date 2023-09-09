Showtimes to watch all the UFC 293 fights from early prelims, prelims and the main event with Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. (Photo: EFE)
seeks to defend the middleweight division belt this Saturday, September 9 against . The event goes down from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

After being defeated by Alex Pereira at UFC 281, the Nigerian fighter Adesanya managed to regain the title with a knockout over the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 287. It was the first victory in the history of ‘The Last Stylebender’ after losing two times in kickboxing.

The always dangerous Tai Tuivasa faces Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, while Felipe dos Santos fights Manel Kape in the flyweight division.

Here you will find all the available schedules and streaming services to watch UFC 293 in the world.

What time is UFC 293 in United States tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in U.S.
  • Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
  • Prelims: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT
  • Main card: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in US
  • Stream: ESPN+
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Canada tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Canada
  • Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
  • Prelims: 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT
  • Main card: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Canada
  • Stream: TSN
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in UK tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in United Kingdom
  • Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 11:30 p. m. BST
  • Prelims: 1:00 a. m. BST
  • Main card: 3:00 a. m. BST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK
  • Stream: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Ireland tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Ireland
  • Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 11:30 p. m. BST
  • Prelims: 1:00 a. m. BST
  • Main card: 3:00 a. m. BST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Ireland
  • Stream: TNT Sport 1 (BT Sport)
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Australia tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Australia
  • Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 8:30 a. m. AEST
  • Prelims: 10:00 a. m. AEST
  • Main card: 12:00 p. m. AEST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Australia
  • Stream: Kayo Sports
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

hat time is UFC 293 in New Zealand tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in New Zealand
  • Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 8:30 a. m. AEST
  • Prelims: 10:00 a. m. AEST
  • Main card: 12:00 p. m. AEST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in New Zealand
  • Stream: Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Puerto Rico tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Puerto Rico
  • Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 7:30 p. m. AST
  • Prelims: 9:00 p. m. AST
  • Main card: 11:00 p. m. AST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Puerto Rico
  • Stream: ESPN+
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Dominican Republic tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Dominican Republic
  • Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 7:30 p. m. AST
  • Prelims: 9:00 p. m. AST
  • Main card: 11:00 p. m. AST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Dominican Republic
  • Stream: ESPN+
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

What time is UFC 293 in Spain tonight? Start time

  • How to watch UFC 293 in Spain
  • Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023
  • Early Prelims: 12:30 a. m. CEST
  • Prelims: 2:00 a. m. CEST
  • Main card: 4:00 a. m. CEST
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in Spain
  • Stream: Eurosport Player (DAZN)
  • Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park Australia

Main Card (Weight class)

Fighter 1Fighter 2Division
Israel AdesanyaSean StricklandMiddleweight Championship
Tai TuivasaAlexander VokovHeavyweight
Manel KapeFelipe dos SantosFlyweight
Justin TafaAusten LaneHeavyweight
Tyson PedroAnton TurkaljLight Heavy

Prelims (Weight class)

Fighter 1Fighter 2Division
Carlos UlbergJung Da-UnLight Heavyweight
Jack JenkinsChepe MariscalFeatherweight
Jamie MullarkeyJohn MakdessiLightweight
Nasrat HaqparastLandon QuinonesLightweight

Early Prelims

Mike MathethaCharlie RadtkeWelterweight
Shane YoungGabriel MirandaFeatherweight
Kevin JoussetKiefer CrosbieWelterweight
