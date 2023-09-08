Israel Adesanya (24-2-0) and Sean Strickland (27-5-0) will fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division belt in the steel cage of the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The 5-round main event of UFC 293 will be televised this Saturday, September 9 on ESPN+ (Pay Per View, PPV) starting at 10:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida (7:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California). In this article, you will be able to follow the live results of the complete billboard from different countries of the world such as the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, New Zealand, and India, among others.

Don’t want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this weekend’s foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card details, how to stream the UFC 293 maint event more.

How to Watch UFC 293: Fight Time, TV Channel, and live streaming

FIGHT UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland DATE Saturday, Sept. 9 START TIME 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT TV ABC (USA) LIVE STREAM ESPN+(USA), TNT Sports (UK), TSN (CANADA), Kayo Sports (AUSTRALIA) LOCATION Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia WEIGHT CLASS Middleweight

UFC 293, face to face

Israel Adesanya Seand Strickland Record: 24-2 Record: 27-5 Height: 193 cm Height: 185 cm Reach: 80 inches Reach: 76 inches Weight: 185 lbs Weight: 185 lbs Stance: Switch Stance: Orthodox DOB: Jul 22, 1989 DOB: Feb 27, 1991

What time does fights of UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland kick off?

This figth between Adesanya and Strickland at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, begins on Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; and 7:00 p.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories: maint event and, preliminars.

COUNTRY DATE Prelims Start Time | Main Card Start Time Maint event (approx) USA and Canada (ET) Saturday, Sept. 9 6:30 p. m. ET | 8 p. m. ET 10 p. m. ET USA and Canada (CT) Saturday, Sept. 9 5:30 p. m. CT | 7 p. m. CT 9 p. m. CT USA and Canada (MT) Saturday, Sept. 9 4:30 p. m. MT | 6 p. m. MT 8 p. m. MT USA and Canada (PT) Saturday, Sept. 9 3:30 p. m. PT | 5 p. m. PT 7 p. m. PT United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland Sunday, Sept. 10 11:30 p. m. BST | 1 a. m. BST 3 a. m. BST Australia Sunday, Sept. 10 8:30 a. m. AEST | 10 a. m. AEST 12 p. m. AEST New Zealand Sunday, Sept. 10 10:30 a. m. NZST | 12 p. m. NZST 2 p. m. NZST India Sunday, Sept. 10 4:00 a. m. IST | 5:30 a. m. IST 7:30 a. m. IST Italy Sunday, Sept. 10 12:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Spain Sunday, Sept. 10 12:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Germain Sunday, Sept. 10 12:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Singapore Sunday, Sept. 10 7:30 a. m. SGT | 9 a. m. SGT 11 a. m. SGT France Sunday, Sept. 10 12:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 10 7:30 p. m. AST | 9 p. m. AST 11 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Sunday, Sept. 10 7:30 p. m. AST | 9 p. m. AST 11 p. m. AST

UFC 293 Adesanya vs. Strickland live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this fight of the UFC 293 in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING United States (USA) - ESPN+, ABC Canada - TSN United Kingdom (UK) - TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+ Ireland - TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+ Australia - Kayo Sports New Zealand - - Spain - Eurosport Player Puerto Rico - ESPN+ Dominican Republic - Star+ Germany - - Italy - - France - - India - - Japan - - Sweden - -

UFC 293: Which TV channel has the main card in the United States

The prelims and the main card will air live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save almost 20% with a $99.99 annual subscription. The offer that includes ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ is priced at $12.99 (monthly) and $19.99 (yearly).

ESPN+ Monthly Subscription – $9.99/month

ESPN+ Annual Subscription – $99.99/year

The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported – $12.99/month

The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads – $19.99/month

UFC PPV Standalone – $79.99 each

UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual) – $124.98, then $99.99/year

UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle

$79.99, then $12.99/month

UFC 293: Which TV channel has the main card in the UK

The preliminaries and main card of this weekend’s PPV will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland on the Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media. Contract-free TNT Sports monthly passes are available for £20 and can be canceled at any time.

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Canada

UFC 290 airs in Canada on TSN. You can log in to TSN with your provider details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the streaming service for just $19.99 per month (tax required).

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available to stream live on UFC Fight Pass. Pay-per-view events will be on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Spain

Eurosport Player is available in Spain to watch on television only through pay TV platforms. Eurosport is available on the pay television platforms Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Telecable, R and Euskaltel.

UFC 293 Full Card

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight championship – Israel Adesanya (+450) vs. Sean Strickland (-650)

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-235) vs. Austen Lane (+195)

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-105) vs. Anton Turkalj (-115)

Flyweight: Manel Kape (-350) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+275)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-300) vs. Da Woon Jung (+240)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-200) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+165)

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-225) vs. John Makdessi (+185)

Lightweight: Nasrat Hapqarast (-450) vs. Landon Quiñones (+340)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Welterweight – Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Featherweight – Shane Young (-165) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+135)

Welterweight – Kevin Jousset (-135) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+115)

UFC 293 FAQs

UFC 293 will start at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p. m PT) on Saturday 9 September. It will begin with the early prelims, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m ET (5 p.m PT). The main event bouts are slated to begin around 10 p.m PT (7 p.m PT). Where is UFC 293? UFC 293 will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on 9 September 2023.

UFC 293 will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on 9 September 2023. How to watch UFC 293 live stream? The UFC 293 main card will be available exclusively via pay-per-view on ESPN+ in Florida, California, Texas, New York and the rest of the United States.