UFC 293 will take place this Saturday, September 9 from Australia with the main event in the middleweight category between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. (Photo: UFC.com)
Israel Adesanya (24-2-0) and Sean Strickland (27-5-0) will fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division belt in the steel cage of the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The 5-round main event of UFC 293 will be televised this Saturday, September 9 on ESPN+ (Pay Per View, PPV) starting at 10:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida (7:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California). In this article, you will be able to follow the live results of the complete billboard from different countries of the world such as the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, New Zealand, and India, among others.

Don’t want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this weekend’s foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card details, how to stream the UFC 293 maint event more.

How to Watch UFC 293: Fight Time, TV Channel, and live streaming

FIGHTUFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland
DATESaturday, Sept. 9
START TIME10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT
TVABC (USA)
LIVE STREAMESPN+(USA), TNT Sports (UK), TSN (CANADA), Kayo Sports (AUSTRALIA)
LOCATIONQudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia
WEIGHT CLASSMiddleweight

UFC 293, face to face

Israel AdesanyaSeand Strickland
Record: 24-2Record: 27-5
Height: 193 cmHeight: 185 cm
Reach: 80 inchesReach: 76 inches
Weight: 185 lbsWeight: 185 lbs
Stance: SwitchStance: Orthodox
DOB: Jul 22, 1989DOB: Feb 27, 1991

What time does fights of UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland kick off?

This figth between Adesanya and Strickland at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, begins on Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; and 7:00 p.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories: maint event and, preliminars.

COUNTRYDATEPrelims Start Time | Main Card Start TimeMaint event (approx)
USA and Canada (ET)Saturday, Sept. 96:30 p. m. ET | 8 p. m. ET10 p. m. ET
USA and Canada (CT)Saturday, Sept. 95:30 p. m. CT | 7 p. m. CT9 p. m. CT
USA and Canada (MT)Saturday, Sept. 94:30 p. m. MT | 6 p. m. MT8 p. m. MT
USA and Canada (PT)Saturday, Sept. 93:30 p. m. PT | 5 p. m. PT7 p. m. PT
United Kingdom (UK) and IrelandSunday, Sept. 1011:30 p. m. BST | 1 a. m. BST3 a. m. BST
AustraliaSunday, Sept. 108:30 a. m. AEST | 10 a. m. AEST12 p. m. AEST
New ZealandSunday, Sept. 1010:30 a. m. NZST | 12 p. m. NZST2 p. m. NZST
IndiaSunday, Sept. 104:00 a. m. IST | 5:30 a. m. IST7:30 a. m. IST
ItalySunday, Sept. 1012:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST4 a. m. CEST
SpainSunday, Sept. 1012:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST4 a. m. CEST
GermainSunday, Sept. 1012:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST4 a. m. CEST
SingaporeSunday, Sept. 107:30 a. m. SGT | 9 a. m. SGT11 a. m. SGT
FranceSunday, Sept. 1012:30 a. m. CEST | 2 a. m. CEST4 a. m. CEST
Puerto RicoSunday, Sept. 107:30 p. m. AST | 9 p. m. AST11 p. m. AST
Dominican RepublicSunday, Sept. 107:30 p. m. AST | 9 p. m. AST11 p. m. AST

UFC 293 Adesanya vs. Strickland live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this fight of the UFC 293 in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGIONTVSTREAMING
United States (USA)-ESPN+, ABC
Canada-TSN
United Kingdom (UK)-TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+
Ireland-TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+
Australia-Kayo Sports
New Zealand--
Spain-Eurosport Player
Puerto Rico-ESPN+
Dominican Republic-Star+
Germany--
Italy--
France--
India--
Japan--
Sweden--

UFC 293: Which TV channel has the main card in the United States

The prelims and the main card will air live on . The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save almost 20% with a $99.99 annual subscription. The offer that includes ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ is priced at $12.99 (monthly) and $19.99 (yearly).

  • ESPN+ Monthly Subscription – $9.99/month
  • ESPN+ Annual Subscription – $99.99/year
  • The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported – $12.99/month
  • The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads – $19.99/month
  • UFC PPV Standalone – $79.99 each
  • UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual) – $124.98, then $99.99/year
  • UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle
  • $79.99, then $12.99/month

UFC 293: Which TV channel has the main card in the UK

The preliminaries and main card of this weekend’s PPV will be broadcast live on on the Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media. Contract-free TNT Sports monthly passes are available for £20 and can be canceled at any time.

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Canada

UFC 290 airs in Canada on . You can log in to TSN with your provider details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the streaming service for just $19.99 per month (tax required).

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available to stream live on UFC Fight Pass. Pay-per-view events will be on for AU$59.95.

UFC 293: which TV channel has the main card in Spain

is available in Spain to watch on television only through pay TV platforms. Eurosport is available on the pay television platforms Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Telecable, R and Euskaltel.

UFC 293 Full Card

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

  • Middleweight championship – Israel Adesanya (+450) vs. Sean Strickland (-650)
  • Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)
  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-235) vs. Austen Lane (+195)
  • Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-105) vs. Anton Turkalj (-115)
  • Flyweight: Manel Kape (-350) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+275)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-300) vs. Da Woon Jung (+240)
  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-200) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+165)
  • Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-225) vs. John Makdessi (+185)
  • Lightweight: Nasrat Hapqarast (-450) vs. Landon Quiñones (+340)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight – Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
  • Featherweight – Shane Young (-165) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+135)
  • Welterweight – Kevin Jousset (-135) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+115)

UFC 293 FAQs

  • What is the UFC 293 start time? UFC 293 will start at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p. m PT) on Saturday 9 September. It will begin with the early prelims, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m ET (5 p.m PT). The main event bouts are slated to begin around 10 p.m PT (7 p.m PT).
  • Where is UFC 293? UFC 293 will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on 9 September 2023.
  • How to watch UFC 293 live stream? The UFC 293 main card will be available exclusively via pay-per-view on ESPN+ in Florida, California, Texas, New York and the rest of the United States.
