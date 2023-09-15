It’s UFC time! Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, the two best fighters in Dan White’s company, will meet again in the octagon to headline the main card of UFC Fight Night 227. The mixed martial arts event will take place on the night of Saturday, the 16th of September in the cage of the legendary T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check the fight schedule, times and broadcast channels in the states of California, New York, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Washington, among others.

On March 4 of this year, the 30-year-old Mexican surprised all MMA experts by snatching the fly division belt from The Bullet, who by then had accumulated a record of 7 title defenses. Grasso (16-3-0) didn’t appear to do much damage to Shevchenko (23-4-0) but took advantage of a mistake by the former champion to win by submission (rear-naked choke). The rematch hopes to be more exciting for UFC fans.

The Kyrgyz woman who represents Peru in the UFC affirms that she is not going through a stage of decline when asked by reporters in the run-up to the fight against Alexa Grasso:

“I don’t answer with my words,” she said. “I respond with my actions. If you saw my training, you’d say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s nothing. She’s still the same old Valentina. She’s not even close to a decline.’ People who say this are super wrong. “Maybe they judge because if they were in this situation, they felt like they were on the decline. But I can tell anyone, if you think I’m on the decline, look at my training and it will change your mind.”

Shevchenko is the favorite to win the UFC Fight Night 227 bout, but this time she is a more reasonable pick -170. Grasso is +140.

How to Watch UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Fight Time, TV Channel, and live stream

Don’t want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this weekend’s foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 fight card details, how to stream the UFC Fight Night 227 maint event more.

EVENT NAME UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 DATE September 16th, 2023 START TIME Main card: 10:00 p. m. ET | 9:00 p. m. CT | 8:00 p. m. MT | 7:00 p. m. PT TV ESPN+ LIVE STREAM ESPN+(USA), TNT Sports (UK), TSN (CANADA), Kayo Sports (AUSTRALIA), DAZN (ALEMANIA) VENUE T-Mobile Arena LOCATION Las Vegas, Nevada (United States) WEIGHT CLASS Women’s flyweight MAIN EVENT Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko ODDS Grasso: +140 | Shevchenko: -170

UFC Fight Night 227, face to face

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Record: 16-3 Record: 27-5 Height: 168 cm Height: 169 cm Reach: 66 inches Reach: 66 1/2 inches Weight: 125 lbs Weight: 125 lbs Stance: Orthodox Stance: Southpaw DOB: Aug 9, 1993 DOB: Mar 7, 1988 AGE: 30 AGE: 35 Nationality: Mexican Nationality: Kyrgyzstani, Peruvian, Russian

What time does fights of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko kick off?

This figth between Grasso and Shevchenko at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (United States), begins on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; and 7:00 p.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories: maint event and, preliminars.

COUNTRY DATE Prelims Start Time Maint card USA and Canada (ET) Saturday, Sept. 16 7 p. m. ET 10 p. m. ET USA and Canada (CT) Saturday, Sept. 16 6 p. m. CT 9 p. m. CT USA and Canada (MT) Saturday, Sept. 16 5 p. m. MT 8 p. m. MT USA and Canada (PT) Saturday, Sept. 16 4 p. m. PT 7 p. m. PT United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland Sunday, Sept. 17 2 a. m. BST 3 a. m. BST Australia Sunday, Sept. 17 9 a. m. AEST 12 p. m. AEST New Zealand Sunday, Sept. 17 11 a. m. NZST 2 p. m. NZST India Sunday, Sept. 17 4:30 a. m. IST 7:30 a. m. IST Italy Sunday, Sept. 17 1 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Spain Sunday, Sept. 17 1 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Germain Sunday, Sept. 17 1 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Singapore Sunday, Sept. 17 8 a. m. SGT 11 a. m. SGT France Sunday, Sept. 17 1 a. m. CEST 4 a. m. CEST Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 17 7 p. m. AST 10 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Sunday, Sept. 17 7 p. m. AST 10 p. m. AST Nigeria Sunday, Sept. 17 12 a. m. WAT 3 a. m. WAT

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this fight of the UFC Fight Night 227 in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING United States (USA) - ESPN+, ABC Canada - TSN United Kingdom (UK) - TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+ Ireland - TNT Sports (Ex BT Sport) en Discovery+ Australia - Kayo Sports New Zealand - Sky Arena, Sky Sports Now Spain - Eurosport Player Puerto Rico - ESPN+ Dominican Republic - Star+ Germany - DAZN Italy - DAZN France - RMC Sport India - Sports Ten 1, 3 y 4 Japan - - Sweden - - Nigeria - DSTV (Channel 208), ESPN+

Where can I watch UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko live on TV and Streaming in the United States?

The prelims and the main card will air live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save almost 20% with a $99.99 annual subscription. The offer that includes ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ is priced at $12.99 (monthly) and $19.99 (yearly).

ESPN+ Monthly Subscription – $9.99/month

ESPN+ Annual Subscription – $99.99/year

The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported – $12.99/month

The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads – $19.99/month

UFC PPV Standalone – $79.99 each

UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual) – $124.98, then $99.99/year

UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle

$79.99, then $12.99/month

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live on TV and Streaming in UK?

The preliminaries and main card of this weekend’s PPV will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland on the Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media. Contract-free TNT Sports monthly passes are available for £20 and can be canceled at any time.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live on TV and Streaming in Canada?

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 airs in Canada on TSN. You can log in to TSN with your provider details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the streaming service for just $19.99 per month (tax required).

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live on TV and Streaming in Australia?

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available to stream live on UFC Fight Pass. Pay-per-view events will be on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live on TV and Streaming in Spain?

Eurosport Player is available in Spain to watch on television only through pay TV platforms. Eurosport is available on the pay television platforms Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Telecable, R and Euskaltel.

How to watch UFC: Grassovs. Shevchenko 2 using VPN?

If you want to watch UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN. For example, in the UK, many UFC events are broadcast live on BT Sport and don’t require you to purchase the fight through PPV. A contract-free subscription to BT Sport costs about $38 per month, and paired with a VPN, will let you livestream the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 fight on TNT Sports at a major discount. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, if you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, the service offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

What is UFC Fight Pass?

UFC FIGHT PASS is a digital streaming service that offers fans access to countless hours of live content and events from around the globe. It is available on thousands of devices, including Laptops, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

How to watch UFC FIGHT PASS on Xbox One

Turn on your Xbox One console and open the Xbox store

Search the UFC Fight Pass app and download it

Open the UFC Fight Pass app and select “Sign In”

Start watching all the great UFC Fight Pass Content

UFC Fight Night: Graso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Full Card

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

Women’s Flyweight – Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Welterweight – Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Bantamweight: Raúl Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

Women’s Strawweight: Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Flyweight: Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Women’s Strawweight: Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 FAQs

What is the UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 start time? UFC will start at 7:00 p.m ET (4:00 p. m PT) on Saturday, September 16th. The main event bouts are slated to begin around 10 p.m PT (7 p.m PT).

UFC will start at 7:00 p.m ET (4:00 p. m PT) on Saturday, September 16th. The main event bouts are slated to begin around 10 p.m PT (7 p.m PT). Where is UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2? UFC Fight Night 227 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on September 16th, 2023.

UFC Fight Night 227 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on September 16th, 2023. How to watch UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live stream? The UFC Fight Night 227 main card will be available exclusively via pay-per-view on ESPN+ in Florida, California, Texas, New York and the rest of the United States.

