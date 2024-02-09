One of the world’s most significant sports events is coming very soon: a new Super Bowl edition. San Francisco 49ers will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 11. Chiefs aim for their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, and the third in five seasons, while the 49ers hope to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LIV. If you’re a fan looking to travel to Las Vegas ti enjoy the game you’ll find all the information on where and how to purchase tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Who will sing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The event of the year is about to begin in 2024 and one of the R&B stars Usher will take the stage during the most popular sports program in the world. The eight-time Grammy winner has been chosen as the artist for the halftime show and will seek to surpass Rihanna in 2023, which was the most viewed of all time.

But this is not the first time that Usher in 2011 had a participation in the Super Bowl XLV show as a guest of the Black Eyed Peas, a stellar group, in a ‘show’ in which Slash, the guitarist of Guns N’, also performed. Roses. Will this year be even bigger? And what will be on the Super Bowl LVIII setlist?

What will be in Usher’s setlist?

The Super Bowl intermission is 12 and 14 minutes, where the artists performed their songs on one of the stages. Most important in the world. With hits like You Make Me Wanna, Pop Ya Collar, DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love, Yeah! and Confessions Part II, Usher promises to entertain demanding audiences. And the most anticipated surprise is the launch of its new album on Super Bowl day; Coming Home, a follow-up to their 2016 album Hard II Love.

What channel is the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live on CBS, and the alternative, family-friendly telecast will air live on Nickelodeon.

CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage during the week leading up to the game, beginning Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. ET.

The CBS channel number varies by city and whether you have a cable or satellite provider (or use an antenna). There are more than 200 local CBS television stations across the United States, and at least one in every state, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico. Find your local CBS at this link.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon is included in many streaming services’ live TV packages, such as Fubo, Hulu’s live TV and YouTube TV.

It should be noted that CBS Sports and the children’s television network have partnered to broadcast several iterations of NFL family action, infusing kid-themed elements such as virtual reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts.







