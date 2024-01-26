The Road to WrestleMania 40 explodes on Saturday, January 27th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with the iconic Royal Rumble! Witness 60 superstars (30 men and 30 women) battle it out in their respective Rumble matches for a one-way ticket to ‘The Showcase of the Inmortals’ and a world title shot! Find out the date, time, match card and many more details of WWE’s first Premium Live Event of the year!

Since its 1988 debut, the Royal Rumble has become a WWE fan favorite and a cornerstone of the “Big Four” pay-per-views (five, if you count Money In The Bank). Superstars enter the ring at timed intervals, battling to eliminate their opponents throwing them over the third rope. The last one standing secures their golden ticket to WrestleMania and the chance to challenge for the world title of their choice!

Besides the double main event, two explosive championship matches add even more heat to the Rumble night! Witness Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. And watch Logan Paul’s first United States Title defense as he takes on the ‘Prized Fighter’ Kevin Owens!

Don’t miss a single moment of this epic event! Witness the rise of future legends, the return of familiar faces, and the jaw-dropping surprises that only the Royal Rumble can deliver. Catch all the action of the 2024 Royal Rumble LIVE on Peacock and WWE Network and don’t miss this electrifying kickoff to the Road to WrestleMania!

When and where is the WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be this Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, Florida.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is exclusively streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, for viewers in the United States. For the ones outside of the US, the Premium Live Event is exclusively streamed on the wrestling company streaming service, WWE Network.

WWE Royal Ruble 2024 Match Card

MATCH DESCRIPTION 30-Man Royal Rumble Match Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania XL 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania XL WWE United States Championship Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

* An additional match could be added to the match card in the Royal Rumble Kick-Off.

List of participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble match

The winner of the titular 30-man match wins a world title shot of their choosing (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or World Heavyweight Championship) at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Damian Priest

Kofi Kingston

Chad Gable

Otis

Akira Tozawa

List of participants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match

The winner of this 30-woman match can choose to pursue either the Women’s World Champion or the WWE Women’s Champion title at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch

Nia Jax

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Ivy Nile

Maxxine Dupri