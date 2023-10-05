The Latin party will be lived to the fullest in Florida! The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held this Thursday, Oct. 5 on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Glabel with the participation of the best Latin artists of the moment such as Shakira, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G, and many more.
Regional Mexican music singer and songwriter Peso Pluma tops the list with 21 nominations, followed by global icon Bad Bunny and popular Texas band Grupo Frontera, who are finalists for 15 awards each, while female stars Karol G and Shakira They follow them with 13 and 12 nominations, respectively. Also notable is the Mexican regional group from California, Fuerza Regida, with 12 mentions.
Where to watch 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Date, time, TV channel and streaming
|EVENT
|2023 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS
|DATE (WHEN)
|Thursday
|LOCATION (WHERE)
|Watscon Center, Miami (Florida)
|RED CARPET (STAR TIME)
|7 PM ET | 6 PM CT | 5 PM MT | 4 PM PT
|MAIN EVENT (STAR TIME)
|8 PM ET | 7 PM CT | 6 PM MT | 5 PM PT
|VOTE
|billboard.com
Peso Pluma, one of the greatest exponents of the current music scene, has 21 mentions, including Artist of the Year, Composer of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and “Top Latin Album” of the Year of Génesis. His collaboration on “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabón Armado, is nominated for six awards, including Song of the Year for “Hot Latin Song,” Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. His collaboration on the song “La bebe” with Yng Lvcas has five mentions, including Song of the Year “Hot Latin Song” and Song of the Year “Latin Rhythm”.
For his part, Bad Bunny, one of the most listened to artists worldwide, has 15 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and Latin Song of the Year Global 200 for “Tití me seguir “. He also has four other mentions for the song “Un X100to”, his collaboration with Grupo Frontera, among them “Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.
In turn, the Mexican-American band Grupo Frontera will compete for 15 awards, including Artist of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and five of its mentions are for the song “Bebe dame” with Fuerza Regida, including Hot Latin Song. Song of the Year and Song of the Year Sales. His song “Un X100to” with Bad Bunny achieved four mentions, including Regional Mexican Song of the Year.
Among the female stars, Karol G will be present with 13 mentions. This year marks the second consecutive year that the “bichota” becomes the female artist with the highest number of mentions in the history of the award ceremony, achieving 15 in 2022 and 13 this year. Karol G competes for the Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and “Best Latin Album” of the Year awards for Mañana will be cute. Her collaboration with Shakira on the song “TQG” has five mentions, including “Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year and Song of the Year, Latin Airplay.
At the same time, Shakira has 12 mentions. In addition to the five for the song “TQG,” she is a finalist for Female “Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year and Solo “Latin Pop” Artist of the Year. It is also competing for the Song of the Year, Latin Air Play awards for “Monotonía” and Latin Pop Song of the Year for “BZRP music session, vol 53″, along with Bizarrap, a song that is also competing for the Song of the Year, Sales award. . For its part, Fuerza Regida also has 12 mentions, which in addition to the five for “Bebe dame” with Grupo Frontera, include Artist of the Year, “Hot Latin Songs”, Artist of the Year Duo or Group and “Top Latin Albums”. Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.
Other artists with multiple nominations are Eslabon Armado (10), Rauw Alejandro (7), Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid and Yng Lvcas (6), Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo and Natanael Cano (4), Becky G, Ozuna, Romeo Santos ( 3), Aventura, Carin León, Daddy Yankee, Edgar “Edge” Barrera, Grupo Marca Registrada, Junior H, MAG, Maná, Marshmello, Piso 21, Quevedo, Sebastián Yatra and Yandel (2).
Ivy Queen, the pioneer of the reggaeton genre, will be honored with the “Icon Award.” While global star Karol G will be recognized for her philanthropic work with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award thanks to her commitment to civic, community and humanitarian causes beyond her artistic success. And Los Ángeles Azules will receive the Billboard Award for Artistic Career for an exceptional professional career, which has taken Latin American music to another level on the global stage.
Caliber 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, Los Ángeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini, Yandel, Banda Carnaval, Eddy Lover, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Marc Anthony, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sky Rompiendo, Sofía Reyes, Ximena Sariñana and Yng Lvcas will be just some of the big stars who will surprise fans with impressive musical performances during the awards ceremony.
The awards will be presented in 48 different categories in the main musical genres of Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican. In addition, this year two new.
What time do the Billboard Latin Music Awards start in the United States?
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards begin at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT | 6 PM MT | 5 PM PT) in all 50 US states. Check the time zone to see the musical gala in your city.
|RED CARPET (TIME)
|MAIN EVENT (TIME)
|50 states of the United States
|7:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5)
|8:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5)
|Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut.
|6:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6)
|7:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6)
|Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama.
|5:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7)
|6:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7)
|Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona.
|4:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8)
|5:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8)
|Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.
How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards in the United States?
Telemundo, Peacock, UNIVERSO and Telemundo App will be the official channels to follow the Billboard Latin Music Awards from the red carpet, which will also be available on the social networks of TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, and the awards ceremony.
- Telemundo
- Peacock
- UNIVERSE
- Telemundo App
United States – DirecTV (406 - 407) and Dish Network (835 - 836 - 6168 - 6913 - 6936)
When are the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards held?
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held this Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Watsco Center, in the city of Miami, Florida.
Where are Billboard Latino 2023 held?
Billboard 2023 takes place at the Watsco Center stadium, with capacity for 8 spectators, which is located on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
Singers with the most nominations at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards
The Latin artists who will seek to win the most awards at the gala:
- Peso Pluma - 21 nominations
- Bad Bunny - 15 nominations
- Frontera Group - 15 nominations
- Karol G - 13 nominations
- Shakira - 12 nominations
- Ruled Force - 12 nominations
- Armed Link - 10 nominations
- Rauw Alejandro - 7 nominations
- Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid, Yng Lvcas - 6 nominations (each)
- Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo, Natanael Cano - 4 nominations (each)
Who is performing live at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards?
List of singers who will be on stage at the University of Miami:
- Bad Bunny returns to the Billboard Latin Music Awards stage after four years for a highly anticipated performance.
- Myke Towers will perform the television premiere of his smash hit “LaLa” and then join Yandel to present his latest collaboration, “Borracho y loco.”
- Peso Pluma, who leads the list of finalists this year, will perform his hit “Por las noches (remix)” in his first appearance at the coveted awards.
- Marc Anthony will sweep the Billboard Awards stage with a very special musical performance.
- Tini will take the stage to perform a dembow-influenced “special Cupid” version, the title track from her latest album.
- Olga Tañón, 30 years after being named “La Mujer de Fuego”, brings back her iconic song “Es liar” with a new modern and energetic sound.
- Justin Quiles and El Alfa will present the television premiere of their cheerful summer hit “Fiesta loca” that will have everyone dancing.
- Manuel Turizo and Marshmello will perform their infectious fusion of EDM and merengue, “El merengue.”
- To commemorate the legacy of Banda Diva Jenni Rivera, her daughter Chiquis will be joined on stage by Caliber 50 and Los Sebastianes for a memorable medley that includes “Basta Ya,” “Inolvidable” and “Ya Lo Sé.”
- Caliber 50 will make the television premiere of “Drunk but a good boy” from their latest album Tiempo al tiempo.
- Eladio Carrión will bring a special version of his hit Latin trap song “Mbappe” to the awards ceremony.
- Sky Rompiendo, in collaboration with Feid and Myke Towers, will perform the reggaeton song “El cielo”
- Los Ángeles Azules will join Nicki Nicole, Ximena Sariñana and Sofía Reyes on stage for a medley of the iconic band’s biggest hits, including “Otra noche,” “El ribbon de tu pelo,” “Siempre es sufficient” and " How could I forget you”.
- Grupo Frontera will present their heartbreaking northern cumbia song “El amor de su vida.”
- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma join the stage for their Mexican reggaeton collaboration “La bebe (remix).”
- La Factoría and Eddy Lover will perform their reggaeton hit “Perdóname (Remix)” alongside Farruko.
Who are the presenters of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards?
Internationally famous stars Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the prestigious ceremony for the first time.
Who will present the awards to the Billboard 2023 winners?
- Daniel Arenas
- Armed link
- Veronica Bastos
- beele
- Giselle Rubio
- Jessica Carrillo
- Christian Chavez
- Joaquin Cortes
- Christian De La Campa
- the ghetto
- Myrka Dellanos
- Kimberly Dos Ramos
- Nadia Ferreira
- Julia Gama
- Paris Hilton
- Ana Jurka
- Danny Lux
- The materialist
- Penelope Menchaca
- ‘Mistery King’
- Pedro Nieto
- Maite Perroni
- elena rose
- Alex Sensation
- Mar Solis
- Lourdes Esteban
- Christopher Von Uckermann
- Samadhi Zendejas
List of nominees for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Check the list of nominators for the 2023 edition of the Latin Billboard Awards:
OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, New:
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
- Yng Lvcas
Tour of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Grupp Frontera
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- *Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- DEL
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Streaming Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Maluma, “Junio”
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- Dale Play
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
- Piso 21, 777
- Selena, Moonchild Mixes
- Tini, Cupido
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
- Rosalía, “Despechá”
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- WK
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Carin León
- Junior H
- Ivan Cornejo
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Remex
- Lizos
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Anuel AA, LLNM2
- Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
- Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma
Publisher of the Year:
- 11ONCE Music, BMI
- Double P Publishing, BMI
- Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
- Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- BMG
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
- Jimmy Humilde
- MAG
- Ovy On The Drums