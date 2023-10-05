The Latin party will be lived to the fullest in Florida! The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held this Thursday, Oct. 5 on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Glabel with the participation of the best Latin artists of the moment such as Shakira, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G, and many more.

Regional Mexican music singer and songwriter Peso Pluma tops the list with 21 nominations, followed by global icon Bad Bunny and popular Texas band Grupo Frontera, who are finalists for 15 awards each, while female stars Karol G and Shakira They follow them with 13 and 12 nominations, respectively. Also notable is the Mexican regional group from California, Fuerza Regida, with 12 mentions.

EVENT 2023 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS DATE (WHEN) Thursday LOCATION (WHERE) Watscon Center, Miami (Florida) RED CARPET (STAR TIME) 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT | 5 PM MT | 4 PM PT MAIN EVENT (STAR TIME) 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT | 6 PM MT | 5 PM PT VOTE billboard.com

Peso Pluma, one of the greatest exponents of the current music scene, has 21 mentions, including Artist of the Year, Composer of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and “Top Latin Album” of the Year of Génesis. His collaboration on “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabón Armado, is nominated for six awards, including Song of the Year for “Hot Latin Song,” Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. His collaboration on the song “La bebe” with Yng Lvcas has five mentions, including Song of the Year “Hot Latin Song” and Song of the Year “Latin Rhythm”.

For his part, Bad Bunny, one of the most listened to artists worldwide, has 15 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and Latin Song of the Year Global 200 for “Tití me seguir “. He also has four other mentions for the song “Un X100to”, his collaboration with Grupo Frontera, among them “Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.

In turn, the Mexican-American band Grupo Frontera will compete for 15 awards, including Artist of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year Global 200 and five of its mentions are for the song “Bebe dame” with Fuerza Regida, including Hot Latin Song. Song of the Year and Song of the Year Sales. His song “Un X100to” with Bad Bunny achieved four mentions, including Regional Mexican Song of the Year.

Among the female stars, Karol G will be present with 13 mentions. This year marks the second consecutive year that the “bichota” becomes the female artist with the highest number of mentions in the history of the award ceremony, achieving 15 in 2022 and 13 this year. Karol G competes for the Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and “Best Latin Album” of the Year awards for Mañana will be cute. Her collaboration with Shakira on the song “TQG” has five mentions, including “Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year and Song of the Year, Latin Airplay.

At the same time, Shakira has 12 mentions. In addition to the five for the song “TQG,” she is a finalist for Female “Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year and Solo “Latin Pop” Artist of the Year. It is also competing for the Song of the Year, Latin Air Play awards for “Monotonía” and Latin Pop Song of the Year for “BZRP music session, vol 53″, along with Bizarrap, a song that is also competing for the Song of the Year, Sales award. . For its part, Fuerza Regida also has 12 mentions, which in addition to the five for “Bebe dame” with Grupo Frontera, include Artist of the Year, “Hot Latin Songs”, Artist of the Year Duo or Group and “Top Latin Albums”. Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

Other artists with multiple nominations are Eslabon Armado (10), Rauw Alejandro (7), Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid and Yng Lvcas (6), Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo and Natanael Cano (4), Becky G, Ozuna, Romeo Santos ( 3), Aventura, Carin León, Daddy Yankee, Edgar “Edge” Barrera, Grupo Marca Registrada, Junior H, MAG, Maná, Marshmello, Piso 21, Quevedo, Sebastián Yatra and Yandel (2).

Ivy Queen, the pioneer of the reggaeton genre, will be honored with the “Icon Award.” While global star Karol G will be recognized for her philanthropic work with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award thanks to her commitment to civic, community and humanitarian causes beyond her artistic success. And Los Ángeles Azules will receive the Billboard Award for Artistic Career for an exceptional professional career, which has taken Latin American music to another level on the global stage.

Caliber 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, Los Ángeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini, Yandel, Banda Carnaval, Eddy Lover, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Marc Anthony, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sky Rompiendo, Sofía Reyes, Ximena Sariñana and Yng Lvcas will be just some of the big stars who will surprise fans with impressive musical performances during the awards ceremony.

The awards will be presented in 48 different categories in the main musical genres of Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican. In addition, this year two new.

What time do the Billboard Latin Music Awards start in the United States?

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards begin at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT | 6 PM MT | 5 PM PT) in all 50 US states. Check the time zone to see the musical gala in your city.

RED CARPET (TIME) MAIN EVENT (TIME) 50 states of the United States 7:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) 8:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 6:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) 7:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 5:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) 6:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 4:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) 5:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards in the United States?

Telemundo, Peacock, UNIVERSO and Telemundo App will be the official channels to follow the Billboard Latin Music Awards from the red carpet, which will also be available on the social networks of TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, and the awards ceremony.

Telemundo

Peacock

UNIVERSE

Telemundo App

United States – DirecTV (406 - 407) and Dish Network (835 - 836 - 6168 - 6913 - 6936)

When are the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards held?

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held this Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Watsco Center, in the city of Miami, Florida.

Where are Billboard Latino 2023 held?

Billboard 2023 takes place at the Watsco Center stadium, with capacity for 8 spectators, which is located on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

Singers with the most nominations at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The Latin artists who will seek to win the most awards at the gala:

Peso Pluma - 21 nominations

Bad Bunny - 15 nominations

Frontera Group - 15 nominations

Karol G - 13 nominations

Shakira - 12 nominations

Ruled Force - 12 nominations

Armed Link - 10 nominations

Rauw Alejandro - 7 nominations

Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid, Yng Lvcas - 6 nominations (each)

Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo, Natanael Cano - 4 nominations (each)

Who is performing live at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

List of singers who will be on stage at the University of Miami:

Bad Bunny returns to the Billboard Latin Music Awards stage after four years for a highly anticipated performance.

Myke Towers will perform the television premiere of his smash hit “LaLa” and then join Yandel to present his latest collaboration, “Borracho y loco.”

Peso Pluma, who leads the list of finalists this year, will perform his hit “Por las noches (remix)” in his first appearance at the coveted awards.

Marc Anthony will sweep the Billboard Awards stage with a very special musical performance.

Tini will take the stage to perform a dembow-influenced “special Cupid” version, the title track from her latest album.

Olga Tañón, 30 years after being named “La Mujer de Fuego”, brings back her iconic song “Es liar” with a new modern and energetic sound.

Justin Quiles and El Alfa will present the television premiere of their cheerful summer hit “Fiesta loca” that will have everyone dancing.

Manuel Turizo and Marshmello will perform their infectious fusion of EDM and merengue, “El merengue.”

To commemorate the legacy of Banda Diva Jenni Rivera, her daughter Chiquis will be joined on stage by Caliber 50 and Los Sebastianes for a memorable medley that includes “Basta Ya,” “Inolvidable” and “Ya Lo Sé.”

Caliber 50 will make the television premiere of “Drunk but a good boy” from their latest album Tiempo al tiempo.

Eladio Carrión will bring a special version of his hit Latin trap song “Mbappe” to the awards ceremony.

Sky Rompiendo, in collaboration with Feid and Myke Towers, will perform the reggaeton song “El cielo”

Los Ángeles Azules will join Nicki Nicole, Ximena Sariñana and Sofía Reyes on stage for a medley of the iconic band’s biggest hits, including “Otra noche,” “El ribbon de tu pelo,” “Siempre es sufficient” and " How could I forget you”.

Grupo Frontera will present their heartbreaking northern cumbia song “El amor de su vida.”

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma join the stage for their Mexican reggaeton collaboration “La bebe (remix).”

La Factoría and Eddy Lover will perform their reggaeton hit “Perdóname (Remix)” alongside Farruko.

Who are the presenters of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

Internationally famous stars Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the prestigious ceremony for the first time.

Who will present the awards to the Billboard 2023 winners?

Daniel Arenas

Armed link

Veronica Bastos

beele

Giselle Rubio

Jessica Carrillo

Christian Chavez

Joaquin Cortes

Christian De La Campa

the ghetto

Myrka Dellanos

Kimberly Dos Ramos

Nadia Ferreira

Julia Gama

Paris Hilton

Ana Jurka

Danny Lux

The materialist

Penelope Menchaca

‘Mistery King’

Pedro Nieto

Maite Perroni

elena rose

Alex Sensation

Mar Solis

Lourdes Esteban

Christopher Von Uckermann

Samadhi Zendejas

List of nominees for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Check the list of nominators for the 2023 edition of the Latin Billboard Awards:

OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New:

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupp Frontera

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

*Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy

Piso 21, 777

Selena, Moonchild Mixes

Tini, Cupido

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Remex

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, LLNM2

Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN

Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year:

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

Jimmy Humilde

MAG

Ovy On The Drums

