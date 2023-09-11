Ecuador will be looking to get its first win as they play host to Uruguay at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday, September 12 for Matchday 2 in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out the key details ahead of this game, including the date, the kickoff times, how to watch it across the world and the latest lineup news.

La Tri, who slipped for a 1-0 loss visiting Argentina in Buenos Aires last week, is at the bottom of the current standings of the southamerican qualifiers with -3 points, punishment imposed last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) for the Byron Castillo case.

Meanwhile, La Celeste won with authority 3-1 against Chile in Montevideo with an impressive performance by the players both on attack and deffense, but Uruguay’s coach Marcelo Bielsa was not quite please with what he saw on the soccer field and will design a new strategy for the match.

How to watch the game Ecuador vs Uruguay?

GAME COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA DATE Tuesday, September 12 TIME 2:00 p. m. PT | 3:00 p. m. MT | 4:00 p. m. CT | 5:00 p. m. ET PPV Fanatiz LIVE STREAM Fubo TV LOCATION Quito, Ecuador

What time does Ecuador vs Uruguay kick off?

The game between Ecuador vs Uruguay will be played on Tuesday, September 12 with kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The game will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Here’s how that time translates across Mexico and Central America:

Puerto Rico: 5:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 5:00 p.m.

Canada: 5:00 p.m.

Panama: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 3:00 p.m.

Honduras: 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 3:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 3:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 3:00 p.m.

Where and how to watch Ecuador vs Uruguay live in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Ecuador and Uruguay on Fubo TV. Also, you can watch the match live on pay per view (PPV) by ordering on Fanatiz.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on a pay-per-view basis of $29.99 for each match, a bundle of two games per national team for $49.99, or a bundle of all available games for $99.99.

Ecuador vs Uruguay: possible starting lineups

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, William Pacho; Jose Hurtado, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata or Jhojan Julio and Enner Valencia. Coach: Felix Sanchez.

Ecuador will face Uruguay for the Matchday 2 of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito. | Credits: @LaTri / Twitter