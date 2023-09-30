Follow the results of the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo on the night of Saturday, September 30, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event for the four world boxing belts such as WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF of the super middleweight division begins at 11:15 p.m. ET (10:15 pm CT, 9:15 pm MT, 8:15 pm PT) in the United States of America.

Main Card (SHOWTIME PPV - FITE TV, 8.00 pm ET)

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO) vs Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Canelo’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)

Jesus Ramos Jr (20-0, 16 KO) vs Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) vs Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title

Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) vs Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 5.30 pm ET)

Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KO) vs Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KO) vs Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KO) vs KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, undisputed super middleweight champion, assured that in his fight against the American Jermell Charlo it must be proven that he is still at the top of boxing.

“You should never prove something to others because they always have something bad or good to say. The only thing I have to do on Saturday is prove to myself that I’m still at the top,” said the super middleweight champion of the World Association, the World Council, the International Federation and the World Boxing Organization.

The one from Guadalajara and the Louisiana-born fighter will face each other this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be Alvarez’s return to the ring, after the Mexican defeated the British John Ryder by unanimous decision last May in Guadalajara.

Despite the fact that he only suffered two defeats in a career marked by 59 wins and two draws, Canelo is singled out at 33 years old for not being at his best level.

In May 2022 he lost to Russian Dmitrii Bivol when he was seeking the super middleweight title.

“I feel great and ready for this fight. Jermell is right, I have nothing to prove, but especially this time I have something to prove to him, who never believed in my abilities. It is an extra motivation for me,” stated the man from Guadalajara, who lost the tag of best pound-for-pound boxer by losing to Bivol.

Charlo is the super welterweight champion, two divisions below super middleweight, something that has also unleashed criticism of ‘Canelo’, since it was expected that he would face Jermell’s brother, Jarmall, who fights in the middleweight category.

“It is difficult to tell Charlo what he is going to face in the ring on Saturday, he will have to feel it. It will be different from what he is used to because he has not faced someone like me,” said the Mexican.