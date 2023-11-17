One of the most awaited stages of Miss Universe 2023 is the preliminary, where the 86 candidates will show their skills and beauty in two catwalks: swimsuit and gown. This test is key to impress the jury and get a place among the finalists. This year’s contest will be held at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador. It will be the first time that the Central American country hosts this event that gathers the most beautiful women from all continents.

Despite what many expected, this competition will not be broadcasted by the official channel of the pageant on YouTube, as was the custom in previous years. The organization of the pageant announced that the transmission will be done through the Live Bash platform.

The same portal explains that to access the transmission, a virtual ticket must be purchased at the missuniverse.livebash website. The cost is five dollars and you will be able to enjoy the preliminary live broadcast.

On its official Instagram account, Live Bash noted, “We are pleased to announce that we are the official livestream partner of the 72nd edition of the competition, providing pageant fans around the world with exclusive access to the Preliminary Competition and the National Costume Pageant. Watch live as more than 85 of the most inspiring women from around the world compete to be crowned Miss Universe.”

How many countries compete in Miss Universe 2023?

In the Salvadoran capital women from a total of 85 nations will compete to succeed Gabriel as Miss Universe. They are: