One of the most awaited stages of Miss Universe 2023 is the preliminary, where the 86 candidates will show their skills and beauty in two catwalks: swimsuit and gown. This test is key to impress the jury and get a place among the finalists. This year’s contest will be held at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador. It will be the first time that the Central American country hosts this event that gathers the most beautiful women from all continents.
Despite what many expected, this competition will not be broadcasted by the official channel of the pageant on YouTube, as was the custom in previous years. The organization of the pageant announced that the transmission will be done through the Live Bash platform.
The same portal explains that to access the transmission, a virtual ticket must be purchased at the missuniverse.livebash website. The cost is five dollars and you will be able to enjoy the preliminary live broadcast.
On its official Instagram account, Live Bash noted, “We are pleased to announce that we are the official livestream partner of the 72nd edition of the competition, providing pageant fans around the world with exclusive access to the Preliminary Competition and the National Costume Pageant. Watch live as more than 85 of the most inspiring women from around the world compete to be crowned Miss Universe.”
How many countries compete in Miss Universe 2023?
In the Salvadoran capital women from a total of 85 nations will compete to succeed Gabriel as Miss Universe. They are:
- Albania: Endi Demneri (24).
- Angola: Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra (23)
- Argentina: Yamile Luján Dajud Zuluaga (27)
- Aruba: Karol Croes (27)
- Australia: Moraya Wilson (22)
- Bahamas: Melissa Elaine Ingraham (26)
- Bahrain: Lujane Yacoub (19)
- Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste9 (21)
- Bolivia: María Estefany Rivero Giesse (26)
- Brazil: Maria Eduarda Ribeiro Bréchane (19)
- British Virgin Islands: Ashellica Fahie (28)
- Bulgaria: Yulia Pavlikova (30)
- Cambodia: Sotima John (23)
- Cameroon: Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun (22)
- Canada: Madison Elizabeth Svetlana Kvaltin (25)
- Cayman Islands: Ileann Powery (25)
- Chile: Celeste Viel Caballero (23)
- China: Jia Qi (23)
- Colombia: María Camila Avella Montañez (28)
- Costa Rica: Lisbeth Tatiana Valverde Brenes (28)
- Croatia: Andrea Erjavec (23)
- Curaçao: Kim Joanna Dorothy Rossen (25)
- Czech Republic: Vanesa Švédová (19)
- Denmark: Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen (21)
- Dominican Republic: Mariana Isabel Downing Abreu (28)
- Ecuador: Delary Georgette Stoffers Villón (23)
- Egypt: Mohra Amin Tantawy (21)
- El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez (20)
- Equatorial Guinea: Diana-Lita Hinestrosa (25)
- Finland: Paula Susanna Joukanen (22)
- France: Diane Leyre (26)
- Germany: Helena Marlen Bleicher (24)
- Greece: Marielia Zaloumi (20)
- Guatemala: Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech (28)
- Guyana: Lisa Andrea Narine (26)
- Honduras: Zuheilyn Michelle ‘Zu’ Clemente Moncada (22)
- Hungary: Tünde Blága (27)
- Iceland: Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir (19)
- India: Shweta Sharda (22)
- Indonesia: Fabiënne Fionnuala Nicole Groeneveld (23)
- Italy: Carmen Panepinto Zayati (24)
- Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy (22)
- Japan: Rio Miyazaki (20)
- Kazakhstan: Tomiris Zair (19)
- Kosovo: Arbesa Rrahmani (24)
- Laos: Phaimany ‘Papao’ Lathsabanthao (28)
- Latvia: Jekaterīna ‘Kate’ Aleksejeva (29)
- Lebanon: Maya Aboul Hosn (25)
- Malaysia: Serena Lee (22)
- Malta: Ella Sophie Portelli (22)
- Mauritius: Aurore Tatiana Beauharnais (23)
- Mexico: Melissa Flores Godinez (25)
- Mongolia: Namuunzul Batmagnai (23)
- Burma: Amara Bo (26)
- Namibia: Jameela Uiras Smith (23)
- Nepal: Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett (22)
- Netherlands: Rikkie Valerie Kollé (22)
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo Sheynnis Alondra (23)
- Nigeria: Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue (26)
- Norway: Julie Marie Tollefsen (27)
- Pakistan: Erica Robin (24)
- Panama: Natasha Lineth Vargas Moreno (25)
- Paraguay: Elicena Andrada Orrego (28)
- Peru: Camila Namie Escribens (25)
- Philippines: Michelle Daniela Márquez Dee (28)
- Poland: Angelika Jurkowianiec (27)
- Portugal: Marina Machete Reis (28)
- Puerto Rico: Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo (25)
- Republic of Ireland: Aishah Akorede (23)
- Russia: Margarita Aleksandrovna Golubeva (22)
- Saint Lucia: Earlyca Makeba Frederick (26)
- Singapore: Priyanka Annuncia (26)
- Slovakia: Kinga Puhová (22)
- South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender (27)
- South Korea: Soyun Kim (28)
- Spain: Athenea Paulinha Perez Nsué (27)
- Switzerland: Lorena Santen (26)
- Thailand: Anntonia Porsild (26)
- Trinidad and Tobago: Marion Faith Gillezeau (25)
- Ukraine: Angelina Usanova (26)
- United Kingdom: Jessica Page Lennon (28)
- United States: Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño (24)
- Venezuela: Diana Carolina Silva Francisco (26)
- Vietnam: Bùi Quỳnh Hoa (25)
- Zimbabwe: Brooke Bruk-Jackson (21)