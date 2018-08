JUST ANNOUNCED! It will be all-out six-woman Tag Team combat as #Raw Women’s Champion @RondaRousey and the @BellaTwins take on the chaos-loving #RiottSquad at #WWESSD! What will happen when the baddest woman on the planet steps foot onto the @MCG? https://t.co/cNKL81hBwzpic.twitter.com/gh95rKULFQ